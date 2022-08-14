Wright signed a training camp deal with the Mavericks on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wright posed 8.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals across five Summer League appearances with the Suns. He played in five games for Minnesota last year, but he never cracked the regular rotation. In Dallas, he'll look to compete for a two-way contract during training camp.