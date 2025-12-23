Washington totaled eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Washington just missed a double-double, but he wasn't too involved in the offense. Despite this relatively quiet showing, Washington has produced sixth-round value in nine-category formats over his last five games with averages of 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers.