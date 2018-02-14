Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Heads back to bench

Ferrell will come off the bench Tuesday against the Kings, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Ferrell pitched in 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist starting in Sunday's loss to the Rockets after J.J. Barea was given the day off in order to rest. However, with Barea returning to the starting rotation Tuesday, Ferrell will revert back to the bench and will likely see a drop in minutes as a result.