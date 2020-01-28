Kyser totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's game against Greensboro.

Kyser continues to progress in his third professional season, notching his first 20 plus point performance of the year a game after notching a 16 point, 12 rebound double-double. His improved play has corresponded with an increased role as Lakeland has been without several important players for much of the last two weeks. On the year, Kyser's posting averages of 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.