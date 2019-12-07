Michale Kyser: Strong shooting in win
Kyser totaled 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes Friday against Greensboro.
Kyser's carved out a nice role with Lakeland, though his statistical outputs won't move the needle too much fantasy-wise. He's translated a 50.8 percent field-goal percentage into 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game so far this year.
