Kyser totaled 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Kyser's carved out a nice role with Lakeland, though his statistical outputs won't move the needle too much fantasy-wise. He's translated a 50.8 percent field-goal percentage into 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game so far this year.