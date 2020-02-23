Kyser supplied two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to Long Island.

A strong defensive effort aside, Kyser's outing left a lot to be desired. The Louisiana Tech alum will have a good chance of bouncing back in Lakeland's next game considering he's played well thus far into his third professional season. On the whole, Kyser's posting 9.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game.