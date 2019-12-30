Kyser generated 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven blocks and an assist in Saturday's win over the Herd.

Kyser paired a career-high seven swats with a devastating outside shot in Monday's win. With Lakeland significantly banged up, the 28-year-old forward's embraced his newfound role in the starting five and has primarily focused on stymieing opposing offenses. Over his past two games, Kyser's collected an impressive 23 points, 20 rebounds, 11 blocks and six assists.