Kyser provided 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT0, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 21 minutes Sunday against Erie.

Kyser had his best outing of the season, notching his first double-double while leading Lakeland's bench in scoring. Though he doesn't generate eye-popping numbers, the 27-year-old has been a vital part of Lakeland's early success and is averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 17.0 minutes off the bench through five games.