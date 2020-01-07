Kyser supplied 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 41 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Skyhawks.

Kyser played well in Sunday's spot start, tallying his second double-double of the season and finishing with a team-leading plus-five net rating. The 28-year-old's had a resurgent season with Lakeland, particularly on the defensive end. On the year, he's averaging 7.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, a career-best 1.7 blocks and 1.2 assists in 24.2 minutes per game.