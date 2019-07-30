Creek signed a contract Monday with the South East Melbourne Phoenix of the Australian National Basketball League.

Creek made his NBA debut in 2018-19, appearing in five games with the Nets and Timberwolves. Minnesota retained his rights heading into the summer, but the 27-year-old became an unrestricted free agent after the Timberwolves declined to tender him a qualifying offer ahead of the June 30 deadline. The swingman likely wasn't able to secure any contract offers from NBA teams with meaningful guaranteed money attached, so he'll head back to home country of Australia to continue his career.