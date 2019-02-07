Creek was released by the Nets on Thursday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

With Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert both returning from lengthy absences this week, Creek was deemed expendable. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Nets across a pair of 10-day contracts, averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds across 12.0 minutes in those appearances.

