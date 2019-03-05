Mitch Creek: Nearly hits triple-double
Creek scored 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in the 106-102 win over the Charge on Monday.
That followed an outing Saturday in which Creek led Long Island in scoring (23 points) despite coming off the bench. In 33 games with Long Island, Creek is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 reounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in just over 30 minutes per contest.
