Harrell had felony charges of marijuana trafficking reduced to a misdemeanor possession in a Kentucky courthouse Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harrell, an unrestricted free agent, faced a Class D Felony -- punishable by one-to-five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 -- for having "three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags," per the police report. However, per Wojnarowski, the misdemeanor charge will be expunged from Harrell's record if he avoids further legal trouble in the next 12 months. The change in his legal status should allow teams to pursue him in free agency. The 2015 second-round pick appeared in 71 games last year (split between Charlotte and Washington) and averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 23.1 minutes per game.