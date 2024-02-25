Simmons is dealing with a left knee issue according to coach Kevin Ollie, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets ruled Simmons out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Minnesota with left leg soreness, so Ollie's comments shed a bit more light on what the point guard is dealing with. While there is no imaging scheduled for the knee, that is subject to change. Simmons will travel with the team for Monday's game versus Memphis, but his status is in jeopardy pending further evaluation.