Simmons notched two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 21 minutes during Thursday's 121-93 loss to the Raptors.

Simmons missed the final game heading into the All-Star break to rest his knee, and he didn't do much in his return Thursday. He isn't a high volume shooter, but will typically contribute in other ways in the box score while taking a back seat in the scoring department. Simmons has scored in double digits just once since his return January 29.