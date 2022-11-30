Simmons (knee) has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain and will miss at least the next three games, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons was amid his best stretch of the season when he got injured. He'd started five straight games with averages of 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.4 minutes. In his absence, we may see more minutes from Cam Thomas, Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris and others. The earliest Simmons could return is Dec. 7 against the Hornets.