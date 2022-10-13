Simmons produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals over 28 minutes in Wednesday's preseason victory against Milwaukee.

Simmons' performance was right in line with what we've come to expect from him -- he struggled from the free-throw line and took a backseat as a scorer but put up big numbers as a rebounder and passer, leading the team with 10 assists and finishing second with eight rebounds. Through three exhibition contests, the Australian guard is averaging 5.7 points, 7.3 boards, 6.3 dimes and 1.3 steals across 24.3 minutes. In fantasy leagues, his ability to put up numbers across multiple categories is balanced by a complete absence of three-point shooting and a poor percentage from the charity stripe.