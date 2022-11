Simmons ended Tuesday's 115-106 loss to the 76ers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and three steals over 32 minutes.

Simmons shot 57.1 percent from the field and fell three rebounds shy of a triple-double. He's been shooting well over his last four contests, knocking down 26 of his last 33 attempts. The LSU product has also started his team's last two games, and it appears he'll remain in this role moving forward.