Nets' Caris LeVert: Drops 29 points as starter
LeVert dialed up 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-97 win over the Suns.
LeVert drew his first start since Nov. 10 and made quite the splash, posting season highs in scoring and dimes. With Kyrie Irving (knee) likely to be sidelined for at least a week, it's going to be up to LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie to set the table offensively.
