Nets' Caris LeVert: To see more time Saturday
LeVert is expected to receive a higher workload for Saturday's Game 4, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
With the Nets down a game heading into Game 4, coach Kenny Atkinson stated that he wanted LeVert to see more playing time. The third-year guard's been outstanding through the first three games, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1..7 assists in just 23.7 minutes per contest. It's unclear if Atkinson will opt to start LeVert, but a boost in playing time will likely come at the expense of DeMarre Carroll, who's managed just 23 points on 7-of-25 shooting through the first three games.
