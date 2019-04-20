LeVert is expected to receive a higher workload for Saturday's Game 4, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

With the Nets down a game heading into Game 4, coach Kenny Atkinson stated that he wanted LeVert to see more playing time. The third-year guard's been outstanding through the first three games, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1..7 assists in just 23.7 minutes per contest. It's unclear if Atkinson will opt to start LeVert, but a boost in playing time will likely come at the expense of DeMarre Carroll, who's managed just 23 points on 7-of-25 shooting through the first three games.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...