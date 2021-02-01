Nets head coach Steve Nash said Sunday that he expects Chiozza to remain with Brooklyn instead of joining the Long Island Nets when the G League season begins in Orlando on Feb. 10, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Though Long Island previously listed Chiozza and fellow two-way player Reggie Perry as members of its roster at the G League bubble at the Walt Disney World complex, both appear poised to remain with the NBA team, presumably due to Brooklyn's lack of depth. Chiozza has a less clear path to playing time at the NBA level than Perry, who has been working as a backup to starting center DeAndre Jordan of late. Chiozza, meanwhile, has played only eight minutes in total over the Nets' past nine contests.