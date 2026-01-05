Sharpe notched 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 win over the Nuggets.

Sharpe made his second straight start, providing a full stat line to go with an efficient 17 points. The 2021 first-rounder is serving as Brooklyn's temporary starter at center while Nic Claxton tends to a personal matter, and Sharpe has flourished in his limited chances with the first unit since last season. Dating back to 2024-25, Sharpe has averaged 16.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks in 30.9 minutes per tilt over four games as a starter.