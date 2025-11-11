default-cbs-image
Sharpe (glute) won't play Tuesday against the Raptors.

After leaving Sunday's loss to the Knicks early due to left hamstring tightness, the injury is now being described as a left glute contusion. That's good news for Sharpe, and it means he'll likely be listed as day-to-day. Guys like Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney and maybe Danny Wolf could see more opportunities until Sharpe is cleared to play again.

