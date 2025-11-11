Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Confirmed out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (glute) won't play Tuesday against the Raptors.
After leaving Sunday's loss to the Knicks early due to left hamstring tightness, the injury is now being described as a left glute contusion. That's good news for Sharpe, and it means he'll likely be listed as day-to-day. Guys like Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney and maybe Danny Wolf could see more opportunities until Sharpe is cleared to play again.
More News
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Set for testing on hamstring•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Pulls down seven rebounds in loss•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Spark off bench in loss•