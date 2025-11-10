Sharpe exited Sunday's 134-98 loss to the Knicks in the third quarter and didn't return due to left hamstring tightness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sharpe logged 12 minutes before leaving the game, finishing with 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. The Nets are expected to provide an update on his status for Tuesday's game against the Raptors by Monday night. If he's ultimately ruled out, Jalen Wilson and Danny Wolf are candidates for increased minutes.