Sharpe chipped in six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 116-103 win over the Hornets.

Sharpe hasn't made much of an impact this season, failing to take any real strides on either end of the court. Through 19 games, he has averaged just 6.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per contest. As long as Nic Claxton is healthy, there is no reason to be holding Sharpe outside of deeper formats.