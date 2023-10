Sharpe (ankle) won't return to Monday's preseason game against the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Sharpe has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain suffered during the first half of Monday's exhibition, so he'll be shut down for the rest of the night. His availability for the remainder of the preseason will be worth monitoring, as the Nets may shut him down to ensure he's healthy for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.