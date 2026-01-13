Sharpe logged 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds and one block over 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 113-105 loss to the Mavericks.

It was the fifth-year center's second double-double of the season, with the other coming back on Oct. 27. Sharpe has been busy on the defensive end in January, and over the last six games (three starts) he's averaging 10.7 points, 9.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 25.5 minutes while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor.