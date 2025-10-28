Sharpe ended with 17 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 137-109 loss to the Rockets.

After totaling just eight points and five rebounds in 29 minutes over his previous two appearances, Sharpe secured his first double-double of the season. The 23-year-old center was one of four Brooklyn players to score in double figures and also led all players in rebounds. Sharpe should continue to serve as Nic Claxton's primary backup at center.