Sharpe posted 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals over 26 minutes during the Nets' 125-109 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Sharpe and the rest of the Nets reserves got an extended run during the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 39 points during Tuesday's loss. The fifth-year pro took advantage of the extended playing time, registering his third double-double of the season while finishing as the Nets' second-leading scorer behind Michael Porter (21 points). Sharpe has scored in double digits in two of his last three outings, and over that span he has averaged 14.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 21.9 minutes per game.