Sharpe finished Friday's 109-99 win over Utah with 16 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes.

Sharpe fell one rebound short of what would have been his third double-double of the season, turning in another impressive per-minute performance. He continues to function as a stream-level player, seemingly knocking on the door of standard leagues. In four games over the past week, he has been a top 100 player, averaging 9.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals in just 18.6 minutes per game.