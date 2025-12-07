Sharpe totaled 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-101 victory over New Orleans.

The fifth-year center scored in double digits for a second straight game, marking the first time all season he's accomplished even that modest feat. Sharpe has struggled to make a consistent impact offensively this season, but he's been a little more active defensively of late -- over the last 10 games, he's averaging 7.7 points, 5.5 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.4 combined steals and blocks in 16.9 minutes from the second unit.