Sharpe closed Monday's 113-99 loss to the Pacers with 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds and five assists over 22 minutes.

Sharpe took advantage of an expanded role off the bench Monday to record his first double-double of the season. The former UNC star has logged at least 20 minutes in his last three games, and he's a player worth keeping close tabs on as a streaming option if he logs decent playing time. He's averaging 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game in the four outings in which he's logged 20 or more minutes this season.