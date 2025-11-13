Sharpe (glute) is probable for Friday's game against Orlando, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing Tuesday's loss to Toronto with a glute contusion, Sharpe is likely to return to the lineup Friday. The 2021 first-rounder should handle the backup center role behind Nic Claxton. Sharpe has averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 15.9 minutes per contest across 10 games this season, shooting 64.9 percent from the field.