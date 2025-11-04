Sharpe produced three points (1-1 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to Minnesota.

Sharpe's role as the backup center behind Nic Claxton hs been consistent, but the amount of field goals he attempts varies widely from game to game. While Sharpe has been efficient from the field when he does take a shot, averaging 69.2 percent from the field, he only attempts 3.7 field goals per game for an average of 6.4 points, which is heavily inflated by 17 and 14 point performances earlier in the season.