Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Sharpe is in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's contest after leaving Sunday's loss to the Knicks early due to left hamstring tightness. If the 24-year-old center is unable to suit up against Toronto, Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney are candidates for increased minutes, while rookie Danny Wolf could enter the rotation.
