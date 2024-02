Sharpe (knee) said Monday that he'll play in Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Sharpe has missed over a month due to a left knee injury, but he'll be able to return to action in the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game prior to his injury, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him face some restrictions Tuesday following his lengthy absence.