Sharpe had 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to the Celtics.

Sharpe reminded everyone just what he is capable of, turning in his best all-around performance of the season. He continues to sit behind Nic Claxton in the rotation, resulting in a backup role, typically yielding minutes in the mid-teens. Despite this effort, there is no indication his playing time will increase moving forward, making him a viable streaming option at best.