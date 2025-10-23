Sharpe provided 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 loss to the Hornets.

Sharpe stepped up off the bench and delivered when called upon, scoring an efficient 14 points -- a mark he reached or surpassed just four times in 50 regular-season games last year. Though he's firmly behind Nic Claxton on the depth chart, his strong showing on opening night proved that he can still fill up the stat sheet and make an impact in limited minutes.