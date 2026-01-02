Sharpe is starting in Friday's game against the Wizards.

The big man is getting a crack in the first unit in the absence of Nic Claxton (personal) on Friday. It'll be the first start of the season for Sharpe, who averaged 17.0 points, 15.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes per game covering a pair of regular-season contests as a starter in 2024-25.