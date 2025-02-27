Sharpe is part of the Nets' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Sharpe will step into Nic Claxton's (suspension) vacated spot in the starting lineup against the Thunder. It'll be Sharpe's first start of the campaign. In 35 appearances this season, Sharpe is averaging 8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 17.3 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Collects four swats in defeat•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Nears double-double in win•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Available vs. Washington•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Strong two-way effort in win•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Leads bench with 13 points•