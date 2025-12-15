Sharpe notched 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in 17 minutes during Sunday's 127-82 win over Milwaukee.

Sharpe ended just two boards away from posting a double-double, but he also made an impact as a playmaker and defender -- he posted season-high marks in assists and steals. Sharpe has been productive off the bench lately and has scored in double digits in three of his previous four outings. He's averaging 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks across 16.0 minutes off the bench since the beginning of December.