Sharpe closed Monday's 120-101 loss to the Mavericks with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals across 24 minutes.

Sharpe made the most of his minutes in this one and found a way to make an impact on both ends of the court, finishing just three boards shy of a double-double but also showing his elite defensive skills with four steals. Sharpe has been a solid option off the bench for Brooklyn, averaging 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 13 outings (one start) since the beginning of March.