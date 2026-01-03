Sharpe logged 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 119-99 loss to the Wizards.

Sharpe moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season, replacing Nic Claxton, who was ruled out due to personal reasons. As hoped, Sharpe rewarded anyone who had him in their active lineup, falling one rebound short of what would have been just his second double-double of the season. He added four combined steals and blocks for good measure, a reminder of what he is capable of when afforded starter-level minutes. Claxton could return as soon as Sunday, meaning Sharpe's standard league run could very well end at one game. With that said, he is worth keeping a close eye on, just in case his role elevates at any point.