Nets' Dzanan Musa: Recalled from G League
Musa was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
An odd move by the Nets, Musa was just sent to the G league earlier Sunday but was recalled later in the day. The Bosnia native has seen action in two games so far this season while averring 2.0 points per contest.
