Demin contributed 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Pelicans.

After sitting out Monday's game to nurse a minor foot issue, Demin returned and continued to fill up the bucket from long distance. The rookie guard has drained at least five three-pointers in five of his last nine contests, averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.9 threes, 3.1 boards and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting a dazzling 48.6 percent from beyond the arc.