Irving notched 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 109-102 win over the Magic.

Irving has now scored at least 20 points in five games in a row, but that's where the positives end for him in this game since he didn't deliver major contributions in other categories, perhaps by the fact that the Nets often used Durant as the go-to threat on offense and Irving had to take on a lesser role. Irving is averaging 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game since returning from his suspension.