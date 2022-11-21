Irving registered 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 victory over Memphis.

Irving was slow out of the gates in the win, ending with a somewhat underwhelming line. Production aside, it was great to see Irving back on the floor, allowing the Nets to run with an almost full-strength lineup, sans Nicolas Claxton who was out due to personal reasons. While the numbers were below what we normally expect, it should not take long for Irving to be right back where he belongs, putting up first-round fantasy value.