Brown (ankle) hasn't been cleared to practice with contact and remains without a timetable for a return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Brown suffered an ankle injury before the start of training camp, and while he's been able to get back on the court in a limited capacity, the team is taking a cautious approach to his rehab. "Yeah, as of right now they're just telling me you could get back to moving a little bit, really just trying to get the strengthening it back up," said Brown on Thursday. "I mean, I am back on the court moving. That's all I'm really worried about right now. I'm just taking it one step at a time." It remains to be seen whether Brown will be cleared in time to play in the preseason.