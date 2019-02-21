Nick Johnson: Continues to struggle from deep
Johnson posted 21 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in the 110-108 loss to Raptors 905 on Wednesday.
The Herd have been forced to rely on G League veterans such as Johnson and Shevon Thompson for much of the season, with most of the major players for the Herd currently filling out the bench with the Bucks. Johnson has proven to be a better three-point shooter than what he showed Wednesday, but it's fair to question whether he's taking the appropriate shots given he's averaging just 18.4 percent from deep in his 10 contests with the Herd this campaign.
