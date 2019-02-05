Johnson played 40 minutes Monday, tallying 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists one steal and one blocked shot in the loss to Grand Rapids.

Johnson missed Saturday's tilt due to a team suspension, but returned to his customary role in the front court on Monday. The G League veteran is averaging 15.5 points, 6.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds through 26 games in the 2018-19 season, but only 10.5 points in his six contests with the Herd thus far.